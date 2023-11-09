AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 804,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 838,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.27 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 794,000 viewers a 0.26 rating on USA Network. The November 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 930,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Watching it, I figured it’d be an ep that you enjoyed. But I also figured it’d suffer in the ratings. Less dumb stuff, but a lot of it was boring to me. Every match’s outcome was 100% guaranteed.