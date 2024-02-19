WWE Raw in Anaheim (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Danny Doring, Shawn Spears, Raymond Rougeau, Tim Storm, Jimmy Jacobs, Jesus Rodriguez, Big John Studd, Mildred Burke, Ivan Koloff, Eddie Gilbert, Larry Sweeney, Chris Champion

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Anaheim, California at Honda Center. The show includes Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre and the final push for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Anaheim, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Tulsa, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Springfield. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Cairo is 66 today.

-Francine Fournier is 52 today.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) is 50 today.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) is 43 today.

-Mascarita Dorada is 42 today. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.

-Raymond Rougeau turned 68 on Saturday. He was elected Mayor of Rawdon, Quebec in 2021.

-Tim Storm (Timothy Scoggins) turned 59 on Sunday.

-Rick Fuller turned 56 on Sunday.

-Charly Manson (Jesus Pozos) turned 49 on Sunday.

-The late Mildred Burke (Mildred Bliss) died of a stroke at age 73 on February 18, 1989.

-Ivan Koloff (Oreal Donald Perras) died of liver cancer at age 74 on February 18, 2017.

-The late Eddie Gilbert died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander Whybrow) was born on February 18, 1981. He took his own life on April 11, 2011 after a long battle with mental illness.

-Jimmy Jacobs turned 40 on Saturday.

-Jesus Rodriguez turned 38 on Saturday. He worked as Ricardo Rodriguez in WWE.

-The late Chris Champion (Christopher Ashford-Smith) was born on February 17, 1961. He died at age 57 after suffering multiple strokes on August 22, 2018.