Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Dusty Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Mike Enos, Johnny Candido

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news week and previewing the WWE Backlash event. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show continues to be in “best of” mode due to the pandemic.

-Total Bellas tonight on E! Network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is listed as “Babies on Board”. My apologies for mistakenly listed last week’s episode as the season finale.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote of 30 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The legendary Dusty Rhodes (a/k/a Virgil Riley Runnels Jr.) died at age 69 on June 11, 2015.

-Mike Enos, who also worked as Blake Beverly, is 57.

-Johnny Candido (Johnny Candito) is 38.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida is 32.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in a wide open conversation about how his world view was formed, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a presidential candidate and his "where are you?" speech, and much more. Please note that there are political opinions shared so listen at your own risk. The second part of this two-parter will be available early next week...

