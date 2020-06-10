06/10 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford, Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Championship, FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford, Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara, and more (30:02)…

Click here for the June 10 AEW Dynamite audio review.

