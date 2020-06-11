AEW Dynamite preview: Five matches set for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody defends the TNT Title.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall for the AEW Tag Titles.

-“Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

Billy Gunn vs. MJF.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Superbad Death Squad” Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dynamite will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.