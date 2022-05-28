5/27 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Trick Williams vs. Dante Chen, Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller, and Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O'Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 15)

Taped May 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 27, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin. Hayward had the advantage early as he took Griffin down to the mat and followed up with a hip-toss before being cut off with a kick to the face. Montana made the tag as Hayward responded and tagged in Chase. Chase would take control before Hayward tagged back in and swept the leg of Montana and hit the shoulder block and splash, tagged Chase back in for the double team ‘Fratliner’ for the win.

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin via pinfall in 3:53.

The commentary team hyped Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: A showcase win for Chase and Hayward with Montana and Griffin looking good despite the defeat.

2. Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller. Miller tried for the handshake prior to the bell which was not reciprocated by Grace as Grace took control with a headlock takedown. Miller responded with a neckbreaker for a two count before Grace took down Miller and applied a bow and arrow lock. Grace continued to work on the back hitting a scoop slam on Miller and applied the chinlock. Miller broke free and hit a clothesline and a kick to the face of Grace. Grace attempted a sunset flip but Miller rolled through for the victory.

Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace via pinfall in 5:14.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: The match was fine overall and Miller and Grace had a better match here than their previous effort in episode 11 but for some reason I still couldn’t invest in this one.

3. Trick Williams (w/Carmelo Hayes) vs. Dante Chen. Williams badmouthed Chen early as the two tied up and Chen took advantage with a hip-toss takedown and worked on the arm of Williams. Chen attempted a monkey flip but Williams landed on his feet and hit a dropkick to the back of Chen’s head for a near fall. Williams worked on the arm of Chen but Chen used his strength to escape and hit a jawbreaker and a clothesline to take control. Chen rolled up Williams who kicked out and responded with the ‘trick kick’ for the three count.

Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 6:10.

John’s Ramblings: A good main event with Trick looking strong. On the earlier episodes of ‘Level Up’ it looked like they were building up Dante Chen but I think at this stage after a series of losses we are to see him as an enhancement talent there to put others over. Don’t get me wrong he is good in this role but I’d like to see him get a push further down the line.

None of the matches outstayed their welcome this week and the show again clocked in at under 30 minutes. A show that’s easy to watch if you have limited time.