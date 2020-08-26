WWE’s deal with Amway Center detailed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Florida television reporter Greg Angel revealed the financial breakdown of WWE’s deal with the City of Orlando for renting the Amway Center. Angel reveals that WWE pays $12,500 for Sunday events, $10,000 for events held Monday through Friday, and $7,500 for any days WWE works inside the venue. The deal runs through October 31. Read more below or via MyNews13.com.

Powell’s POV: The deal can be extended or shortened with just two weeks notice by either side. If I am reading the contract correctly, WWE is responsible for paying the electrical costs above basic usage, which is notable in this case due to the television production costs, including ThunderDome monster. While WWE seems to be getting a deal on the venue, the reality is that the venue would sit empty otherwise with no money coming in due to the pandemic.

New at this hour: We’ve published the entire contract between Amway Center and #WWE for the #ThunderDome, which my colleague @NewsGuyGreg acquired earlier today. Breaks down specifics of the deal, including length/finances. Read it here —> https://t.co/2qbvb3alca pic.twitter.com/EtZKfVFKdd — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 26, 2020

