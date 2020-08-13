08/13 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match qualifier, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross angle, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze, Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match qualifier, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross angle, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze, Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed, and more (35:21)…

Click here for the August 13 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...