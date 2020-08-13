WWE reportedly holding SummerSlam and tapings in an Orlando arena, virtual fans being considered

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is planning to run the SummerSlam pay-per-view and future television tapings at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson also reports that WWE is “toying with the idea” of using virtual fans at their events.

Powell’s POV: It’s great that WWE is finally getting out of the WWE Performance Center and I no longer have to be annoyed by shots of the venue’s giant ceiling fan. But WWE finally appears to be delivering a straight forward pro wrestling show without cinematics or crazy gimmick matches (see the eye for an eye match), yet now they are considering virtual fans? One can only hope that WWE virtual fans would be an upgrade over Fox Sports’ use of virtual fans during MLB games (see below).



