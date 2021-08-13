What's happening...

Dominic DeNucci dead at age 89

August 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Dominic DeNucci (Dominic Nucciarone) died on Thursday at age 89. The cause of death was not listed.

Powell’s POV: DeNucci worked over thirty years as a wrestler with runs that included the WWWF, Japan, and Australia. He went on to become a successful trainer with Mick Foley, Shane Douglas, and Moondog Spot among his most notable students. My condolences to Dominic’s family and friends.

