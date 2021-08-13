Dominic DeNucci dead at age 89

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Longtime pro wrestler Dominic DeNucci (Dominic Nucciarone) died on Thursday at age 89. The cause of death was not listed.
Powell’s POV: DeNucci worked over thirty years as a wrestler with runs that included the WWWF, Japan, and Australia. He went on to become a successful trainer with Mick Foley, Shane Douglas, and Moondog Spot among his most notable students. My condolences to Dominic’s family and friends.
We’ve received the sad news that wrestling Legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. Known not only for his wrestling, but for training Mick Foley, Shane Douglas and others. We send our sincerest condolences to his family,friends and many fans the world over. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/TFTZymkI9r
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 13, 2021
