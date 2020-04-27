WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Kane, Vladimir Kozlov, Lacey, Amazing Red, Tank Abbott, Ron Reis, Verne Gagne, Jerry Blackwell

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw is either live or airing on same day tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will continue the build to the Money in the Bank event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-Tonight’s Raw was originally scheduled to be held in Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. The event is listed as cancelled, meaning there is not a makeup date.

Birthdays and Notables

-The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event took place on April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

-Vladimir Kozlov (Oleg Prudius) is 41 today.

-Lacey is 37 today.

-Legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015 at age 89.

-Kane (Glenn Jacobs) turned 53 on Sunday.

-David “Tank” Abbott turned 55 on Sunday.

-Ron Reis turned 50 on Sunday. He played the role of The Yeti in WCW.

-Amazing Red (Jonathan Figueroa) turned 38 on Sunday.

-The late Jerry Blackwell was born on April 26, 1949. He died at age 45 on January 22, 1995 due to complications from injuries suffered in a car accident.



