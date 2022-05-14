5/13 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Trick Williams vs. Javier Bernal, Thea Hall vs. Elektra Lopez, and Sanga vs. Dante Chen

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 13)

Taped May 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed May 13, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Sanga made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Sanga vs. Dante Chen. Sanga used his power to break free from Chen’s attempt at a tie-up to start. Chen attempted to work the arm but was unsuccessful as Sanga dropped Chen onto the top rope followed by a side slam for a near fall. A reverse elbow by Sanga to the back rocked Chen as Sanga locked in a cobra clutch to wear down Chen. Chen escaped and offered a brief flurry of offence, hitting a clothesline in the corner, a basement DDT and a dropkick before Sanga responded with a lariat and followed up with a chokeslam for the win.

Sanga defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 5:08.

The commentary team hyped Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: An establishing singles win for Sanga as he continues to find his feet away from Grayson Waller but another loss for Dante Chen. This guy can’t catch a break.

2. Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez. The two women tied up to start as Hail grabbed a side headlock before Lopez powered her down with a pair of shoulder blocks. Hail avoided a clothesline and hit a dropkick before Lopez retook control powering Hail down with a slam and worked on the arm. Hail would eventually power up Lopez to escape from an armlock and rolled up Lopez for a nearfall. Lopez avoided a dropkick and followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Hail for the three count.

Elektra Lopez defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 5:07.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Hail showed determination and there is something there but the winner was never in doubt as the spotlight was shone strongly on Lopez in the woman’s match this week.

3. Trick Williams (w/Carmelo Hayes) vs. Javier Bernal. Williams got the better of the initial exchange with Bernal before Bernal took Williams down and locked in a sleeper hold. Williams got to his feet but Bernal would hold on with the side headlock followed up with hip tosses before Williams landed on his feet after a monkey flip attempt and hit Bernal with a dropkick to take control.

Williams powered Bernal down to the mat with a strong slam before hitting Bernal with a flapjack for a near fall. Bernal responded with a sunset flip for a two count of his own before Williams hooked on the abdominal stretch. Bernal escaped rocking Williams with kicks to the leg and a side Russian leg sweep. Williams avoided a basement clothesline and hit the Trick Kick for the victory.

Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:20.

John’s Ramblings: Williams and Bernal worked well together. Despite Carmelo Hayes being ringside he didn’t play a factor as Williams picked up the clean win.

I liked that they went with three singles matches as I find those easier to cover than tag matches. That probably means that we will get three tag matches on next week’s show! Nevertheless, this was another episode that effectively showcased the characters. Although it was light on storylines this week it was an easy 30 minutes to watch.