NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Jay White vs. Jorel Nelson in a US-Of-Jay open challenge
-Fred Rosser vs. Royce Isaacs
-Alex Coughlin, Rocky Romero, and Adrian Quest vs. Danny Limelight, Black Tiger, and JR Kratos
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.
