NWA 74 lineup: The card for tonight’s first night of the two-night pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA 74 event that will be held tonight in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom.

-Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA Women’s Championship

-Samantha Starr (w/Baby Doll) vs. KiLynn King vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Missa Kate vs. Max The Impaler (w/James Mitchell) vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Angelina Love vs. Jennacide vs. Natalia Markova vs. Taryn Terrell in the Burke Invitational Gauntlet match for a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship

-Doug Williams and Harry Smith vs. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf for the NWA Tag Titles

-Jax Dane vs. Cyon for the NWA National Championship

-Homicide vs. Kerry Morton for the NWA World Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox in a tables match

-Judais, Sal The Pal, and Gaagz The Gymp vs. “The Ill Begotten” Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Danny Dealz in a Beelzebub’s Bedlam match

-EC3 vs. Mims

-Chris Adonis vs. Odinson

-Matt Cardona faces a handpicked opponent

-(Pre-show): AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews vs. Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett

-(Pre-show): Luke Hawx vs. VSK

-(Pre-show): The Pope vs. Rodney Mack

Powell’s POV: The event is available for the single night price of $24.99 or for the two-night bundle price of $34.99 via FITE TV.