8/26 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Ikemen Jiro vs. Nathan Frazer, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, and Amari Miller vs. Kiana James

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 28)

Taped August 23, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 26, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah, Nigel McGuinness and Matt Camp welcomed us to the show…

1. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Blade and Nima started out to an early stalemate. Quick tags early on by both teams trying to wear each other down to gain the advantage. Mid match Nima took off the sweater vest of Blade as the crowd booed. Nima hit a huge uppercut on Blade and tagged in Price who worked on the neck and attempted a suplex on Blade who escaped and tagged in Enofe who took down Price with a spinning facebuster and an elbow drop. Nima attempted a save but was sent to the outside as Enofe and Blade hit the spinning neckbreaker on Price for the win.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price via pinfall in 5:50.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Nathan Frazer who complimented Ikemen Jiro, his opponent in the main event on his fashion sense but Frazer said he has the agility, endurance and a powerful right foot that Jiro will found out about tonight.

The commentary team hyped Amari Miller vs. Kiana James for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: A good tag team opener, as Enofe and Blade continue their unbeaten streak on Level Up. Nima and Price looked okay out there as the designated fall guys.

2. Amari Miller vs. Kiana James. James drove Miller to the corner early but Miller grabbed the side headlock on James to take control. James used the ropes to choke Miller to gain a near fall before transitioning into a chin lock continuing to wear down Miller. Miller avoided a mat slam and rolled up James for a two count followed up with a side kick. Miller attempted to put the match away but James countered with a spinning x-factor for the victory.

Kiana James defeated Amari Miller via pinfall in 4:58.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: A nice showing. Both women worked hard. James and Miller seemed to gel well together as the match wore on. The match was kept short but at this stage of their careers this is the best thing to do this to hide the inexperience.

3. Ikemen Jiro vs. Nathan Frazer. Jiro took Frazer down to the mat working on the arm. Frazer escaped as both men stared each other down in the center of the ring. The pace quickened as Frazer avoided a clothesline and hit a strong dropkick on Jiro. Frazer worked on Jiro, but Jiro hit a jacket punch in the corner. Frazer rolled through Jiro’s momentum and locked in a Boston crab before transitioning into an STF.

Jiro got a quick near fall and hit a forearm on Frazer as Frazer got back to his feet. Frazer avoided a springboard moonsault by Jiro and hit a dropkick from the top rope for a two count. Jiro attempted a Lionsault but he was caught by a superkick to the stomach by Frazer who climbed to the top rope and hit the phoenix splash and that was all she wrote.

Nathan Frazer defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 6:30.

After the match, the two men shook hands as the show closed…

John’s Ramblings: This was a great match and one that is worth taking a look at. I’m not the biggest Jiro fan, but he looked good here and Frazer impressed me as well. I haven’t seen much of Frazer’s work, but I’m sold on the guy. I’ll be going back into the NXT UK archives over the weekend to check out more.