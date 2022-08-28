NWA 74 Night One results: Kamille vs. Taya Valkyrie for the NWA Women’s Championship, Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf for the vacant NWA Tag Titles, Jax Dane vs. Cyon for the NWA National Championship, Homicide vs. Kerry Morton for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship, Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox in a tables match

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA 74 Night One

St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Ballroom

Streamed via FITE TV pay-per-view

NWA 74 Pre-Show

1. AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews vs. Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett

2. Rhett Titus beat VSK

3. Rodney Mack beat The Pope

4. Caprice Coleman and Gustavo beat Colby Corino and Wrecking Ball Legursky

NWA 74 Main Card

1. EC3 beat Mims

2. Judais, Sal The Pal, and Gaagz The Gymp beat “The Ill Begotten” Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Danny Dealz in a Beelzebub’s Bedlam match

3. Chris Adonis beat Odinson by DQ

4. Homicide defeated Kerry Morton for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship

5. Rolando Freeman beat Matt Cardona

6. Max The Impaler beat Samantha Starr, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Madi Wrenkowski, Angelina Love,. Jennacide, Natalia Markova, and Taryn Terrell to win the Burke Invitational Gauntlet match for a shot at the NWA Women’s Championship

7. Cyon beat Jax Dane to win the NWA National Championship

8. Bully Ray defeated Mike Knox in a tables match

9. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf beat Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx to win the vacant NWA Tag Titles

10. Kamille defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the NWA Women’s Championship