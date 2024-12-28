AEW Worlds End lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the tonight’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-Gold League winner Ricochet vs. Blue League runner-up Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-Blue League winner Kyle Fletcher vs. Gold League runner-up Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic semifinal match

-The finals of the Continental Classic tournament for the AEW Continental Championship

-Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett will be at ringside)

-(Pre-Show) QT Marshall vs. Jeff Jarrett

-(Pre-Show) Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey

-(Pre-Show) “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in an eight man tag

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of AEW Worlds End starting with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. The event is available via pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other platforms for $49.99. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).