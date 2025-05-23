AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The card for Sunday’s event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena.

-Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament final

-Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale vs. Jon Moxley, Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir in an Anarchy in the Arena match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament final

-Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW Continental Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia

-Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match

-Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly

-(Pre-Show) Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. The show will also be available via TrillerTV.com internationally, but apparently won’t be available on that platform in the United States. Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing starting with pre-show coverage at 5:30CT/6:30ET, or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. I will host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).