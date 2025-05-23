TNA Under Siege lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Under Siege event that will be held tonight in Brampton, Ontario at CAA Centre.

-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian

-Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford for the Knockouts Championship

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Leon Slater for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. “Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace

-Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

-“Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler vs. Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Indi Hartwell, and a mystery partner

-Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner (Deaner must win to save his job)

-(Pre-Show) Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

Powell’s POV: The Under Siege pre-show is available via TNA+ and YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com.