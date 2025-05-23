Dot Net Members’ Exclusive: Powell’s Bonus Blog on AEW Collision and the final hype for Double or Nothing

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-I took part in the AEW media call on Thursday and asked Tony Khan about what I feel has been an improved Dynamite product. As Khan answered my question, he added his opinion that Collision has also improved. I suppose it has to some extent, but there’s a reason I didn’t mention it along with Dynamite….

ProWrestling.net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have received exclusive access to my bonus blogs since January 2024. Access the rest of this blog and all the perks of membership to our ad-free website (including exclusive ad-free podcasts) by signing up today via PWMembership.net or by becoming a Patreon Patron.