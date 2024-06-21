What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for tonight’s TNT show

June 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door

-“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. Metalik and Komander

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available shortly after the show airs.

