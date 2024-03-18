WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for The Rock’s latest appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.34 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down slightly compared to the 2.439 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick compared the previous week’s 0.69 rating. One year earlier, the March 17, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.258 million viewers and a 0.59 rating.
