WWE Raw results (3/18): Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match, Gunther and Sami Zayn contract signing, three WMXL tag team title ladder match qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,608)

Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

Aired live March 18, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A shot aired of Lincoln Financial Field while Michael Cole noted that the venue will host WrestleMania XL in 19 days. A shot aired of the exterior of PNC Arena, and then Cody Rhodes was shown walking outside the venue with his dog. Split shots were shown of The Creed Brothers and the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa arriving outside the building. Cole was joined on commentary by Pat McAfee…

Jey Uso made his entrance while Cole said that Jey’s match against Jimmy Uso will be the third brother vs. brother match in WrestleMania history. Jey welcomed viewers to Raw. He said he knew is brothers were in the building and called out Jimmy.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa walked through the crowd and hopped the barricade, and then Jimmy entered the ring. Jey and Jimmy went face to face while an “Uso” chant broke out.

Jey said he and Jimmy always get into and snap back into it, but this felt different. Jey said that regardless of the bad blood, he misses Jimmy. Jey told Jimmy to come back to him.

Jimmy interrupted to say that he never left Jey. Jimmy said it was Jey’s idea to leave The Bloodline. Jimmy said Jey went off and become the top wrestler on the Raw brand, the top merchandise seller, and even a tag team champion without him. Jimmy said Jey forgot him. Jimmy said the biggest moment of Jey’s career is because of him.

Jey said the biggest moment of his career would be his dream match at WrestleMania 40 when he knocks the yeet out of Jimmy’s ass. Jey punched Jimmy. Sikoa climbed on the apron and then Jimmy took advantage of the distraction by superkicking Jey. Sikoa held Jey while Jimmy jawed at him.

Cody Rhodes ran out without entrance music and dressed in non-wrestling attire. Cody hit Jimmy at ringside, then entered the ring and hit Siko with a Cody Cutter. Cody helped Jey to his feet while Jimmy and Sikoa backed up the entrance aisle…

Powell’s POV: Cody and Jey vs. Solo and Jimmy are headlining this weekend’s house shows, so I perhaps we’ll get that match either tonight or next week on Raw. It was a good segment and I like the little touch of Cody running out without his entrance theme to make things feel a little more impromptu.

Cole and McAfee spoke at their desk and hyped Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match as the show’s main event. Cole said the match was five years in the making. A video package spotlighted their feud… Timestamped footage aired of Becky Lynch arriving at the building…

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Adam Pearce was on the phone when Paul Heyman interrupted him. Pearce was upset about The Bloodline attack. Heyman apologized and said it wasn’t authorized by The Rock or Roman Reigns. Heyman said Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa went into business for themselves.

Heyman said there were flight delays all day, including his own private jet. Heyman told Pearce that Jimmy and Solo were gone and he had Roman’s word. Heyman said he had official business to take care of and then he would be gone. Heyman told Pearce that when he does his official business, everyone would be caught off guard. Heyman said that wasn’t a prediction, it was a spoiler. Heyman walked away and called Reigns on his phone…

The Creed Brothers made their entrance…

1. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a ladder match qualifier. Ivy Nile did not come out with the Creeds. Cole noted that the DIY duo have never had a WrestleMania match. The wrestlers bumped fists to start.

Cole said the venue was sold out and listed the attendance as 14,370. DIY cleared The Creeds to ringside and then dove onto them. Gargano and Ciampa sat on the apron and applauded themselves and patted themselves on the back. [C]

The Creeds performed suplexes on both opponents and then did back-to-back standing moonsaults. Julius picked up a two count on Ciampa. The match spilled over to ringside where Brutus shoved Ciampa over the broadcast table, which led to McAfee celebrating with him. [C]

Ciampa hit White Noise from the middle rope on Julius for a near fall. Ciampa and Julius traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Ciampa went for a discus shot, but Julius headbutted his chest and then applied an ankle lock. Gargano tried to break it up, but Julius released the hold and powerbombed him.

The Creeds both applied ankle locks. Ciampa teased tapping out before he and Gargano countered into their submission finishers. The Creeds escaped and then hoisted up Gargano and Ciampa and threw them at one another. Julius and Brutus hit back to back moonsaults on Ciampa, who kicked out at the last moment when Brutus covered him.

Julius tagged in and then the Creeds set up for a Brutus Ball, but Ciampa rolled Julius into a pin that Brutus broke up. Gargano tossed Brutus out of the ring and then reversed a pin to put Ciampa on top of Julius for the three count. Cole noted that Gargano and Ciampa were going to WrestleMania for the first time in their ten-year WWE careers…

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in 18:35 to qualify for the ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL.

Powell’s POV: The best outing for the Creeds on the main roster. The match was also effective in making the WrestleMania spot feel prestigious. Gargano and Ciampa earning a spot on the WrestleMania card was a feel good moment for their longtime fans and Cole did a really nice job of putting it over.

Backstage, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh spoke with Andrade. Dom said they like his style, but he added that things had changed since he was last there and Judgment Day now runs Raw. Rhea said it’s an exclusive club, but they could make things happen if he continues to impress them.

Balor said they would be watching Andrade’s match next week. Andrade said that sounded great and then turned around and saw Damian Priest. They exchanged quick pleasantries before Andrade made his exit.

Priest mentioned the DIY win and said it was okay because he and Balor can handle them. He took issue with McDonagh failing to win the gauntlet match. Ripley said Ricochet made a fool out of McDonagh. Ripley said Dom would make things right. Dom said he and McDonagh would go talk to Pearce to make things official… [C]