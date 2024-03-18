Reality of Wrestling TV results (Episode 392): Vetter’s review of Will Allday vs. Chandler Hopkins, Mia Friday vs. Lady Bird Monroe, Clay Roberts vs. Johnny Lyons, Dexx Dixon vs. Quinton Winters

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling (Episode 392)

Taped February 10, 2024 in Texas City, Texas at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed March 17, 2024 on the YouTube.com



This is Booker T’s Texas-based promotion; he was not seen or mentioned during this show. This is a small room and attendance is maybe 300. I’m quite impressed with the lighting in the room.

1. Mia Friday defeated Lady Bird Monroe to retain a title at 6:26. Monroe just had a really impressive match in St. Louis-based Glory Pro Wrestling, and she lost to Thunder Rosa on AEW Collision in February. Monroe’s gear is patriotic blue-and white themed. MIa is Black and similar to Tasha Steelz. Both women are quite athletic. Lady Bird hit a neckbreaker over her knee at 5:30. Lady Bird slipped coming off the ropes; it may have been intentional, as Mia immediately hit an Air Raid Crash for the pin. I liked what I saw.

2. Dexx Dixon defeated Quinton Winters at 2:06. I don’t know these two. This is Winters’ ROW debut; he reminds me of Trick Williams. Dexx also is Black with shorter hair and he appears to be thicker and more of a powerhouse; think D-Von Dudley. This is a five-minute “beat the clock challenge,” and we can see the clock counting down on a screen. Dexx hit a Bulldog powerslam for the pin. Okay while it lasted.

* Ryan Davidson, the Texas champion, was interviewed backstage. He has some gray in his hair and makes me think of an older Josh Briggs. He wants a rematch against Jacob Fatu.

The loser of this next match will get the number one spot in an upcoming Rumble match.

3. Johnny Lyons (w/Dylan Fleer) defeated Clay Roberts at 6:51. I don’t know these two, either. Lyons reminds me of WWE’s Jesse (who teamed with Festus, a prior gimmick of Luke Gallows.) He’s shorter with blond hair that is blue at the tips. Clay is bald with a short beard; think Zack Gibson. Lyons’ heel manager Fleer tripped Clay, allowing Lyons to take control. Clay applied a Texas Cloverleaf but Fleer distracted the referee. They did the spot where Clay went for a bodyslam but Fleer reached in, tripped Clay, and Johnny collapsed onto Clay for the cheap pin, as Fleer held down Clay’s foot.

4. Will Allday vs. Chandler Hopkins went to a draw/no contest at 7:41. I checked online and it appears Hopkins has had 10 AEW TV matches and Allday has had five, many during the pandemic era. Clearly, these are two top-tier talents in Texas. Hopkins is a cowboy in a wide white hat. Allday has a look similar to John Morrison, or perhaps TNA veteran Chris Harris, with long black hair. I’ve seen him at least once before. Allday hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 3:00. Chandler hit a dive through the ropes to the floor. Allday hit his own dive through the ropes. He hit a top-rope flying elbow drop for a bbelievable nearfall at 6:30. Allday hit a Frankensteiner. Hopkins hit a German Suplex. Allday hit a superkick. Suddenly, Matty Ice hit the ring and attacked Allday, and the ref called for the bell. The ring announcer said that Allday won via DQ; to me, that’s a no-contest because Hopkins didn’t cheat.

Final Thoughts: I’ve been aware of this promotion but never seen it before. The action was decent, but I want to rave about the production. The lighting was good, the sound was good, and the commentary was good. The episode clocked in at about 40 minutes.