AEW Dynamite in Laredo (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Rich Swann, Hugo Savinovich, LuFisto, Lance Anoa’i, Travis Banks, Johnny Weaver

February 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The show includes Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Laredo. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B and C grade in our post show poll with 23 percent of the vote each. F finished third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade. Really, an F grade vote for a show that featured the great Bryan Danielson vs. Rush match, as well as MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita? Um, sure.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hugo Savinovich is 64.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) is 43.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) is 36.

-Rich Swann is 32.

-Lance Anoa’i is 31.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.

