AEW Dynamite in Laredo (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Rich Swann, Hugo Savinovich, LuFisto, Lance Anoa’i, Travis Banks, Johnny Weaver

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The show includes Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Laredo. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B and C grade in our post show poll with 23 percent of the vote each. F finished third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade. Really, an F grade vote for a show that featured the great Bryan Danielson vs. Rush match, as well as MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita? Um, sure.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hugo Savinovich is 64.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) is 43.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) is 36.

-Rich Swann is 32.

-Lance Anoa’i is 31.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.