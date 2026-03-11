NXT Stand & Deliver to stream on YouTube

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT’s top premium live event is becoming a free-to-stream show in the United States. WWE announced that NXT Stand & Deliver will stream live on the WWE YouTube channel. The event will be held on Saturday, April 4, in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at The District.

Powell’s POV: I assume the show will stream on Netflix internationally. NXT’s domestic premium live event deal with Pecock ended with Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day. While there’s no indication that the move to YouTube is permanent, getting the brand’s top event free is a plus for fans in the United States. For that matter, it’s good exposure for NXT, as this will likely be the most-viewed big event in the brand’s history.

Guess I better figure out how to get onto @YouTube… because #StandAndDeliver streams LIVE across the globe on @WWE’s YouTube Saturday, April 4 at 7e/4p! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Fs8J6zLqv6 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 11, 2026

