Zachary Wentz (f/k/a Nash Carter) issues public apology

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former NXT wrestler Zachary Wentz (Zachary Green) released the following statement via his Twitter page on Monday.

Powell’s POV: Wentz would have been roughly 20 or 21 at the time the photo was taken. WWE released Wentz, who wrestled as Nash Carter, from his contract when the photo was posted online by his estranged wife Kimber Lee. This was the first time he has commented publicly since he was released by WWE on April 6. The company also announced the same day that he and Wes Lee had vacated the NXT Tag Titles.