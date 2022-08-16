WWE Raw preview: Two matches set for Monday’s show in Toronto

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge vs. Damian Priest

-Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

Powell's POV: Priest claimed that Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor will not accompany him to ringside for his match with Edge. Monday's Raw will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena.