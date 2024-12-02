WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-CM Punk opens the show
-New Day’s ten-year anniversary celebration
-Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat tournament match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
-Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth
-Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year.
