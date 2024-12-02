WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s Survivor Series WarGames fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk opens the show

-New Day’s ten-year anniversary celebration

-Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat tournament match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

-Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year.