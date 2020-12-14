What's happening...

Number one contender’s match set for NXT TV

December 14, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has announced that Kyle O’Reilly will face Pete Dunne on Wednesday’s NXT television show. The winner of the match will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT Championship on the January 6 edition, which is labeled New Year’s Evil. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Balor vs. O’Reilly had a terrific match at Takeover 31, and I’m sure that Balor vs. Dunne would also be top notch. I assume the company is saving Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the next Takeover event.

