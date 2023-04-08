4/8 NJPW “Sakura Genesis” results: Vetter’s review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Robbie Eagles for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Title, Yoshi-Hoash and Hirooki Goto vs. Aussie Open for the IWGP Tag Titles, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino for the NJPW TV Title, Mercedes Mone vs. AZM vs. Hazuki for the IWGP Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Sakura Genesis”

April 8, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall)

Streamed on New Japan World

Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton provided commentary. This is an arena and it is packed, including the second deck, so the crowd has to be in the 5,000 range or more.

1. Toru Yano, Great-O-Khan, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Yoh, El Desperado, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a ‘Random Draw’ tag match at 13:45. Team members came out alternately one at a time, not all together. Kelly and Charlton can’t believe that Yano and his nemeses Suzuki and O-Khan are ‘randomly’ being teamed together. O-Khan wore his Rev Pro title. Minoru and teammate O-Khan hit each other before the bell. Desperado and Suzuki, who are teammates in Strong Style, shook hands and opened the match against each other with standing switches. They switched to stiff forearms at 4:00; these guys are supposed to be partners outside this match!

Yano didn’t want to tag in, so Minoru chopped him across the chest. Funny stuff here with Yano terrified of his teammates. Yoh and O-Khan locked up at 6:00, and O-Khan hit his Mongolian Chops. O-Khan hit a head-capture suplex for a nearfall, but Hiroshi made the save. HIroshi tagged in at 10:00, and he traded offense with O-Khan, hitting his second-rope summersault slam for a nearfall. O-Khan-Yano-Suzuki kept arguing.

Yano tagged in at 12:00; O-Khan and Minoru began shoving each other on the floor, and they brawled into the crowd. Tanahashi hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Yano, who has been left without a teammate. Desperado wanted to his his finisher on Yano, but Yoh stopped him, because Yoh wanted to hit his finisher! So, now they were fighting! In all the chaos, Yano got a flash rollup to pin Hiroshi. That was fun and silly.

2. “United Empire” Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, and Francesco Akira defeated “House of Torture” EVIL, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi (w/Dick Togo) at 8:07. The HoT attacked at the bell, with everyone fighting on the floor. Juniors Sho and Akira battled to start, and the HoT worked Akira over. Henare made the hot tag at 4:00 and he worked over Yujiro in a corner. Cobb entered for the first time at 6:00; Sho tried to give him an Irishi Whip but Cobb didn’t budge. Sho went for a spear and he just bounced off Cobb. With the help of his teammates, Sho hit a spear and this time Cobb went down.

Togo hopped in the ring and choked Cobb with his wire. Sho charged at Cobb, but Cobb caught him and hit the Tour of the Islands on Sho (while Togo was still on Cobb’s back!!!) and Cobb pinned Sho. Great pop for that finishing move, as Cobb showed off great power. Fun match.

3. “Just Five Guys” Taichi, Douki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (w/Taka Michinoku) defeated “Los Ingobernobles de Japon” Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, and Shingo Takagi at 9:26. Naito and Douki started; Naito tugged at the mask. Shingo entered and hit a shoulder tackle on Douki at 2:00, and LIJ dominated early. Taichi tagged in at 5:30 and immediately traded hard chops and kicks with Shingo. Taichi dropped Shingo with a clothesline. Shingo hit a Death Valley Driver on Kanemaru at 7:30.

Bushi entered and hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Bushi hit his lungblower on Kanemaru for a nearfall. Kanemaru hit a dropkick on Bushi’s left knee, and he applied the Figure Four Leglock on Bushi. However, Douki hit a top-rope doublestomp on Bushi’s chest. Kanemaru kept the leglock on, and Bushi tapped out. Douki and Naito kept arguing after the bell, and Douki apparently challenged him to a singles match!

4. “The Bullet Club” David Finlay, Kenta, and El Phantasmo (w/Gedo) defeated Tama Tonga, Hikuleo, and Master Wato at 8:45. Finlay and Tama started with an intense lockup. Kevin Kelly talked quite a bit here about Jay White and his run in Bullet Club, and he acknowledged he is now in AEW. (I can’t say how much I like this; just because someone has left the promotion doesn’t mean you have to pretend to have forgotten who they are!) Hikuleo entered and hit some big boots on the heels. Finlay worked over Wato.

Phantasmo went to tag in at 5:00, but he argued more with Finlay; these two still aren’t on the same page. Finlay slapped ELP to tag him in. Tama entered and he hit his Stinger Splash. ELP hit a superkick on Tama at 7:30. Wato hit his double-arm slam on ELP for a nearfall. Wato hit a top-rope dive to the floor and he was fired up. However, in the ring, Phantasmo caught Wato with a Superkick. Phantasmo then hit the CR2/modified Styles Clash on Wato for the pin. Finlay nailed Tama Tonga with the NEVER title after the bell. Kenta grabbed his Strong title and he hit Hikuleo with that belt.

* Phantasmo tried to pull Finlay off of Tama Tonga. Finlay hit Phantasmo with a forearm shot, and they started fighting! Kenta and Gedo tried to separate them. Phantasmo yanked off his elbow pads and whipped them at Finlay. Suddenly, Kenta picked up Phantasmo and hit the Go To Sleep on ELP!!! Finlay picked up the shillelagh and went to use it. Taiji Ishimori ran into the ring and stopped Finlay. However, Ishimori then hit a low blow kick on Phantasmo. Finlay then nailed Phantasmo over the top of the head with the shillelagh as his arms were being held by the Bullet Club. Finlay stood over the prone Phantasmo and told him that “he f**ked with the wrong guy.” Really good post-match segment.

* A commercial aired for the G1 Climax 33 tournament, which will begin July 15 and wrap up Aug. 13. In recent years, it has been a September-long event. Each of the dates and locations were slowly unveiled (in Japanese; don’t ask me where the shows will be held!)

* A video package aired for the three-way women’s match

5. Mercedes Mone defeated Hazuki and AZM in a three-way to retain the IWGP Women’s Title at 13:53. Hazuki came out first. AZM is pronounced “Ah zoo may,” and Mone apparently offended her by just saying the letters. Champ Mone came out last, of course, and her hair is mostly blue today with a splash of purple. Quick rollups at the bell and a standoff of all three. AZM is in green and shorts; Hazuki has more blue and wore pants. Hazuki hit a senton on Mercedes at 2:30. AZM hit a top-rope double stomp on Mercedes, sending Mone to the floor to recover. Hazuki dove onto Mone! AZM hit a top-rope dive onto both!

In the ring, AZM hit a top-rope double stomp on Hazuki. Mercedes applied a crossface move on both opponents; they escaped and put her in a crossface. Hazuki put AZM in a crossface. AZM applied a double Fujiwara Armbar on both opponents at 7:30. They did a tower spot out of the corner, with Mercedes hitting the powerbomb, and everyone was down. Mercedes hit a Lungblower on Hazuki, then one on AZM. Mercedes hit a second-rope Meteora double knee shot on AZM for a nearfall at 10:00. AZM hit a double stomp and got a nearfall on Mone.

Mercedes and AZM traded mid-ring forearm shots; Hazuki hit a springboard dropkick on both of them. Hazuki hit a series of forearms and Mercedes was dazed. Hazuki hit a lungblower to Mercedes’ chest at 12:00, then a top-rope lungblower for a nearfall, but AZM made the save. Mercedes hit her swinging kneestrike finisher move on AZM for the clean pin. Good match with some believable nearfalls, as I really wouldn’t have been surprised if Mercedes lost the title without getting pinned.

* Miyu Iwatani got in the ring, dressed in regular clothes. Miyu congratulated Mercedes on her win, but she vowed to win the title on April 23. Mercedes responded by slapping Miyu in the face, dropping her, and Mercedes left the ring and headed to the back.

6. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Shota Umino to retain the NJPW TV Title at 13:35. A reminder we have a 15-minute time limit, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we have a draw. Shota scored a pin on Sabre in the New Japan Cup tournament, leading to this match. Kelly talked about the history of TV titles, saying they are meant for young wrestlers. They charged at each other at the bell and immediately traded rollups for nearfalls. Sabre hit some European Uppercuts, so Shota fired back with some too. Shota hit a dropkick on the left knee at 3:00 and he began targeting it.

Sabre caught Umino with a cross-armbreaker, but Shota reached the ropes. They got up and traded forearms. Sabre hit a stiff kick to the back at 6:30. Shota hit a diving European Uppercut to the jaw. Shota hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Sabre applied a mid-ring Dragon Sleeper, and he switched to a Cobra Clutch. Shota hit a swinging neckbreaker, then a sideslam for a nearfall at 9:00. Sabre applied a cross-armbreaker, but Shota reached the ropes. Shota got an O’Connor Roll for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Shota hit a pop-up European Uppercut, then a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Shota hit an enzuigiri; Sabre hit a running kick to the chest for a nearfall. These two are great dance partners. Shota set up for Death Rider but Sabre escaped. Shota hit a tornado DDT, then the Death Rider double arm DDT for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Shota hit another DDT. However, Sabre immediately got a backslide for the pin. Wow, that was really good.

7. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis (w/the United Empire) defeated “Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles at 15:30. Kelly and Charlton talked about how AO just had several big matches in the U.S. for other title belts they didn’t win. Fletcher and Yoshi-Hashi started. Davis entered and hit a big shoulder tackle. YH hit his flipping neckbreaker on Davis. Davis dove through the ropes on Yoshi-Hashi, while Fletcher hit a moonsault off the top rope onto Goto.

Fletcher stood up and he has a cut on the left side of his head, near his ear. In the ring, Davis hit a senton for a cocky cover and a nearfall on Goto. Goto hit a short-arm clothesline and they were both down. Medics were putting a wrap on Fletcher’s head on the floor while Davis was getting beat up in the ring. Fletcher now has a wrap like a thick headband around his head. Davis hit a back suplex on Yoshi-Hashi. Fletcher tagged back in at 6:00. Fletcher hit a half-nelson suplex on Yoshi-Hashi; he clutched at his head, and Charlton noted he is bleeding through the tape.

Fletcher hit an assisted stunner for a nearfall. Yoshi-Hashi hit a lungblower move on Fletcher. Goto made the hot tag at 8:30 and he hit a clothesline on Davis in the corner. Goto and Fletcher traded stiff mid-ring forearm shots, and Goto hit a clothesline. Goto hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Goto hit his neckbreaker over his knee on Fletcher. Goto hit a Shoto slam in the ropes on Fletcher.

Yoshi-Hashi hit a superkick on Davis, and Goto clotheslined Davis out of the ring. Bishamon set up for Shoto, but Fletcher escaped. Bishamon set up for Shoto again, but Davis blocked it. Fletcher hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 14:00. The crowd was loudly chanting “Aussie Open!” AO hit team superkicks on Yoshi-Hashi. They hit mid-ring clotheslines on Bishamon. They nailed the Koryallis flipping team slam, with Fletcher covering Goto for the pin. New champs! Davis jumped on Fletcher as they celebrated the title win. That was sooo good.

* As AO left the ring, Fletcher hugged Kelly, with Kevin asking if he was ok, then adding “I’m proud of you.”

8. Hiromu Takahashi defeated Robbie Eagles (w/Sabre Jr.) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title at 21:12. Takahashi is wearing his rope that can only be described as a space alien octopus. Takahashi put the Ron Miller Special leglock (Eagles move!) on Eagles, and Robbie got to the ropes and bailed. Eagles hit a chop block to the back of Hiromu’s left leg from the apron to the floor. Robbie wrapped the damaged leg through a guardrail on the floor, as Charlton and Kelly reminded us that Hiromu has been battling a leg injury. Hiromu whipped Eagles into the guardrail at 3:00.

In the ring, Eagles was in charge as Hiromu was hobbling with that sore leg. Hiromu’s left knee was wrapped, but Eagles removed the wrap and kept targeting the knee. They traded chops. Eagles hit a running clothesline to the back of the head, and he applied a leglock, with Hiromu scrambling to reach the ropes at 7:00. Eagles hit a spin kick to the chest that dropped Hiromu. Eagles hit a dive through the ropes onto Hiromu, with the back of Hiromu’s head hitting the guardrail. In the ring, Eagles hit a top-rope missile dropkick on the knee.

Eagles applied the Ron Miller Special leglock, with Hiromu finally reaching the ropes at 11:00. Eagles went for a top-rope 450 Splash, but Hiromu got his knees up. Hiromu hit a faceplant, and they were both down, with Hiromu clutching at his sore knee. Eagles hit a back suplex; Hiromu hit a German Suplex; Eagles hit a back suplex; Hiromu hit a German suplex. Hiromu hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner at 15:00, then the Time Bomb slam for a nearfall. Eagles hit a superkick; Hiromu hit a superkick, then a clothesline. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Eagles hit a top-rope Poison Rana, then a 450 Splash at 18:00.

Eagles applied the Ron Miller Special again, and he dragged Hiromu back to the center of the ring, and Hiromu teased tapping out, but he got a rollup to escape. Hiromu hit a superkick. Eagles hit another kick to the knee that dropped Hiromu. Hiromu hit a side slam for a nearfall. This crowd is HOT. Hiromu hit a clothesline then the Time Bomb 2 sideslam for the clean pin. That was really good, too.

* In a tag match earlier this week, Sanada hit a piledriver on Okada on the cement floor. Okada sold the maneuver after that match, and he’s still affected by it.

9. Sanada (w/Just 5 Guys) defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Championship at 26:57. Sanada wore shiny trunks; the crowd popped for his new look when he removed his robe. Standing switches and a slow feeling-out process to begin. They went to the floor, where Okada whipped Sanada into the guardrail at 3:00, and he kicked Sanada, sending him into the crowd. They kept fighting on the floor, with Sanada dropping Okada on the floor; Okada barely got back in the ring before being counted out. In the ring, Sanada targeted the back of Okada’s neck. Sanada hit a back suplex at 6:00, with Okada clutching at his neck.

Okada got up and hit some forearm shots and a flapjack, but he is selling the neck injury. Okada hit a Mafia Kick, then a DDT for a nearfall at 9:00. Okada hit a dropkick as Sanada was on the ropes and Sanada tumbled to the floor. Okada peeled back the thin mat on the floor and he dropped Sanada on it; Sanada barely got back in the ring before being counted out at 11:30. Okada immediately applied a Money Clip submission hold. Sanada hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down. Sanada hit a dropkick.

Sanada hit a plancha to the floor at 13:30, and the crowd sure seems behind Sanada. In the ring, Sanada placed Okada’s feet on the ropes and hit a swinging neckbreaker. Okada went back to the Money Clip. Sanada hit a TKO stunner, and he applied the Skull End dragon sleeper on the mat. Sanada went for a top-rope moonsault at 17:00, but Okada got his knees up, and they were both down. Okada applied the Money Clip, and he hit a high German Suplex; he set up for the Rainmaker but Sanada blocked it.

Okada applied the Rainmaker on the mat, and the crowd rallied for Sanada, as we reach the 20:00 call right on with my clock. Okada hit a top-rope elbow drop, then a dropkick. then the Landslide piledriver. Sanada avoided a Rainmaker clothesline, and he hit his own Rainmaker, and they were both down. They traded forearm shots while on their knees, then while standing. Okada hit a shotgun dropkick, then his regular dropkick at 24:30. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but Sanada hit a pop-up stunner. Sanada hit a top-rope moonsault, then a secone one for a believable nearfall.

Sanada set up for Deadfall (Jay White’s Blade Runner) but Okada avoided it. Sanada got an O’Connor Roll for a believable nearfall at 26:00. Sanada nailed a Shining Wizard and this crowd was going nuts. Sanada set up for Deadfall, but Okada hit a sideslam. Okada again tried to hit the Rainmaker, but Sanada hit the Deadfall for the pin! New champion!!! “He has done it!” Kelly shouted.

* Sanada got on the mic and said finally it was his time. Hiromu Takahashi limped to ringside. Hiromu congratulated Sanada on the win; he said Sanada left LIJ and changed the world. Hiromu challenged Sanada to a title match! Sanada said there are other peope you need to deal with first; Kanemaru got on the mic, and he challenged Hiromu for a junior title match! Hiromu agreed. So, it sounds like Hiromu needs to beat Kanemaru to earn a world title shot. Hiromu left, and Sanada kept talking, thanking the crowd.

Final Thoughts: What an epic main event. Hey WWE… New Japan told an underdog story, built the guy up with some meaningful wins, and in the end, won the title before a hot crowd when the timing was right. Booking 101, right? A pretty flawless match. Even with my jab at WWE, I didn’t expect the title change to happen. Easily best match.

I’ll go with the tag title match for second-best, just ahead of Hiromu-Eagles. I consider Aussie Open far superior than Bishamon, so I was thrilled they won. However, I never once thought that Eagles — who is such a part-timer in NJPW — was winning the title. I fully expect Kyle Fletcher had to cut a few stitches or staples in his head; this was not an intentional small blade job, and it happened early in the match. As is so often, the blood added drama to that match, because I fully believed that Fletcher’s head was in legit pain after every move he attempted. Yet, I don’t feel like they rushed through the match or changed their plans at all. So, kudos to Fletcher for keeping going.

This was a tremendous show, one of the best NJPW has done all year. The women’s match was good, the ELP beatdown was expected yet still somehow shocking, and that first match was just fun, and I’m not usually enjoying Yano’s brand of humor.