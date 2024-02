IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Rock announced via Instagram that he will appear on WWE Friday Night Smackdown on March 8 in Dallas, Texas, and March 15 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Powell’s POV: Rock will also appear on Friday’s show in Glendale, Arizona, meaning we’re getting at least three straight weeks of him on Smackdown.