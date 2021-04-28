Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s Rebellion fallout edition

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-An in-ring celebration for Kenny Omega.

-Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee.

-W. Morrissey (f/k/a Big Cass) debuts on the Impact show.

-Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and includes Deaner vs. James Storm. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on Mahabali Shera. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.