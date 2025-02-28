Murphy’s Blog: WWE Elimination Chamber Predictions – Cody Rhodes responding to The Rock’s offer, Elimination Chamber matches, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents its annual Elimination Chamber emanating from Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre. Well, if I was writing this article about a week ago, I would likely have gone through the motions, given my picks and that would have been that. The build to WrestleMania had been flat and that would have been reflected in this article. But now, whether you like the latest developments or not, you have to admit that it’s gotten people talking. And headed into the company’s biggest show of the year, that’s what you want – that is, as long as you can pay it off. More on that to come, but the Elimination Chamber has become a very important talking point as we head towards WrestleMania, perhaps even more so than this year’s Royal Rumble. That’s being said, let’s get into it and run down the card!

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes responds to The Rock’s offer. Let’s start with this since my thoughts here will play into the men’s Elimination Chamber match. I’ve read and listened to a lot of takes on the Rock-Cody segment this past Friday on Smackdown. Some loved it, others hated it, some were confused by it. For me, I will admit that the line “I want your soul” was over the top and out of place for a wrestling angle. But whether you liked it or not, you have to admit that it gave some juice to an underwhelming WrestleMania card. And to me, it’s pretty straightforward – the Rock wants Cody to do his bidding. It’s not much different from Vince McMahon asking “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to be his champion. And for those of you old like me, it’s not that different from Ted DiBiase trying to buy the WWF Championship from Hulk Hogan. At the end of the day, I think we all know that Cody will reject The Rock and the closing moments of WrestleMania will be The Rock shaking hands with his new corporate champion, which leads me to…..

John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. With Cody Rhodes likely rejecting The Rock, all eyes turn to this match and who will challenge him at WrestleMania. This person will likely end up aligned with the Rock by the end of WrestleMania. Let’s start with John Cena. There’s been talk of turning him heel for years and if he wasn’t on a retirement tour with merch to be sold, I’d consider it. But I think that ship has sailed. Drew McIntyre would be a fun choice as he’s done his best work in the past year. But, he’s already an established heel and I feel like this would be a bit predictable. Remember, WrestleMania is all about delivering the shock factor. Logan Paul is brash and obnoxious and as good as he is for someone not full-time, I don’t view him on that level. Damian Priest is good but cold right now so there’d be no juice from a heel turn. Seth Rollins is another one where it would be predictable given his past alignment with authority.

That leaves CM Punk. I think Punk has the most compelling story when you consider that he’s consistently stood for being anti-authority. In 2014, when he first when on Colt Cabana’s podcast, he spoke about having to make Roman Reigns look good. This was the catalyst for fans’ rejection of Reigns as a babyface for years. In 2025, Punk is making a deal to help Reigns in return for a favor from Paul Heyman, which we still don’t know what it is. Also consider that in 2013, Punk was poised to main event WrestleMania as the WWE Champion. That spot was taken from him by the Rock. In 2025, Punk is desperate to main event WrestleMania and win the WWE Championship. What would be more ironic than for Punk to corporate and align with the very man that took his spot twelve years ago.

Don Predicts: CM Punk wins the men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41.This match was tough to pick as no one really jumps off the page as being a credible challenger to Rhea Ripley. Naomi and Bayley are positioned as legacy stars but haven’t been built to the point where a match vs. Ripley would be all that compelling. Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez would be fresh challengers, but Ripley would tower over them. That’s not a deal breaker but it would likely not make either one of them believable as challengers. Liv Morgan just came off of a program with Ripley with likely takes her out of the running. Bianca Belair is not hot as a character, but I think she presents the best option as a challenger to Ripley. The match will be good and it would likely be here where they would reveal Belair as Jade Cargill’s attacker. Cargill could emerge and cost Belair the title, setting up a few for the next several months.

Don Predicts: Bianca Belair wins the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match. They’ve met so many times that one had to wonder if they could make another match meaningful. And that they have. I’ve loved the build to this and this is probably the match I’m looking forward to the most. I don’t even know if it’s set up to have a winner, but I think this is where we see Randy Orton return to help Zayn overcome and set up a WrestleMania showdown between Orton and Owens.

Don Predicts: Sami Zayn defeats Kevin Owens.

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. It will be fun to see the hometown hero, Trish Stratus return to the ring. She’s got a big job ahead of her trying to get Stratton over as a babyface. Stratton has to have a strong performance here as the build to her vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania is flat. Flair is the established heel, but Stratton hasn’t emerged as the babyface this match needs. Jax is teflon, which makes LeRae teflon by default. Despite the loss, her presence and bully character can put her right back into the mix either as in singles matches or as a tag team.

Don Predicts: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.