WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.818 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 2.26 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.76 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.755 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.964 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.734 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished third, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The April 11, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.803 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the in-ring return of Cody Rhodes on Raw.