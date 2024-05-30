AEW Dynamite rating: Double Or Nothing fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 787,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 713,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.25 rating in 18-49 demo, up a tick from last week’s 0.24 rating in the same demo. Dynamite benefitted from the NBA playoffs having a night off. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 703,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating on USA Network while facing an NBA playoff game. Dynamite will only run opposite one NBA Finals game on June 12, meaning the show is nearly finished with NBA competition for this season. One year ago, the May 31, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 923,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double Or Nothing fallout edition.