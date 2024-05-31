WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, AEW Collision, WWE weekend events (reports needed), Montez Ford, Cody Hall, Gable Steveson, Moondog Spike

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show features King and Queen of the Ring fallout. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs today at 5:30CT/6:30ET. The show was taped on Thursday in Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 9CT/10ET.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision airs Saturday after being taped on Thursday in Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena. Join me for my live review if the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in White Plains, New York at the Westchester County Center on Saturday. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Binghamton, New York at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team is 33.

-Cody Hall is 33.

-Gable Steveson is 24.

-The late Moondog Spike (William Smithson) was born on May 31, 1950. He died at age 62 on March 21, 2013.