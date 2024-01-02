Raquel Rodriguez explains her recent absence from WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raquel Rodriguez took to social media to explain why she has missed recent WWE events. Rodriguez posted an Instagram video (see below) in which she explained that she has Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. [Thanks to Dot Net Member Jerry Roth]

Powell’s POV: WebMD.com lists the symptoms as expanding blood vessels, itchy skin, swollen skin, mucus buildup, tightened airways, wheezing, headaches, and anaphylaxis. Although there are treatments, there is no known cure for the condition. Here’s wishing Rodriguez the best in her battle with this ailment.