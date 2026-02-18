AEW Double or Nothing to be held in New York

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released the following press release on Wednesday that the Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, May 24, in Queens, New York, at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

February 18, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that AEW Double Or Nothing will emanate from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York on Sunday, May 24. The event will air live around the world on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view. Tickets for AEW Double or Nothing will go on Monday, March 9 at 10AM ET. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. Additional information regarding AEW Double Or Nothing will be announced in the near future.

Powell’s POV: AEW has run multiple shows at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is currently under construction. Both venues are part of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The listed capacity for Louis Armstrong Stadium is 14,053.

🚨 NEW YORK CITY! 🚨 As reported by @nypost, AEW is bringing Double or Nothing to The Big Apple! #AEWDoN, the award-winning “Show of the Year,” as voted by @SInow, comes to Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sun., 5/24! Tickets on sale Mon., 3/9 at 10am ET! pic.twitter.com/BWdZhVkXUa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2026

