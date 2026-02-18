WWE Clash In Italy PLE and European tour details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that the Clash in Italy event will be held on Sunday, May 31, in Turin, Italy, at Inalpi Arena.

February 18, 2026 – WWE today announced that the first-ever Premium Live Event to be held in Italy – Clash in Italy – will emanate from the Inalpi Arena in Turin on Sunday, May 31, 2026. This landmark event will form part of the WWE European Summer Tour which will see WWE Superstars visit cities across Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the U.K.

Additionally, Monday Night Raw will also emanate from Turin’s Inalpi Arena on Monday, June 1, before broadcasting live from Paris’ Accor Arena the following week on Monday, June 8 and London’s O2 Arena on Monday, June 22.

Friday Night SmackDown will return to Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 29 from the Olimpic Arena Badalona before being broadcast once again from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, on Friday, June 5.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/wweliveeurope.

Pre-sales for the WWE European Summer Tour, including the Premium Live Event from Turin, Italy, will begin Wednesday, March 11. General on-sale tickets will be available from Friday, March 13.

Friday, May 29 Barcelona, Spain Friday Night SmackDown Olimpic Arena Badalona Sunday, May 31 Turin, Italy Clash in Italy Inalpi Arena Monday, June 1 Turin, Italy Monday Night Raw Inalpi Arena Tuesday, June 2 Strasbourg, France WWE European Summer Tour Zénith de Strasbourg Wednesday, June 3 Lisbon, Portugal WWE European Summer Tour MEO Arena Thursday, June 4 Madrid, Spain WWE European Summer Tour Palacio Vistalegre Friday, June 5 Bologna, Italy Friday Night SmackDown Unipol Arena Saturday, June 6 Rome, Italy WWE European Summer Tour Palazzo dello Sport Sunday, June 7 Florence, Italy WWE European Summer Tour Nelson Mandela Forum Monday, June 8 Paris, France Monday Night Raw Accor Arena Monday, June 22 London, U.K. Monday Night Raw O2 Arena

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, World Tag Team Champions The Usos, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan and many more*.

Further updates including ticket on sale information and broadcast details will be available soon.

Powell’s POV: WWE held the Clash in Paris event in Nanterre, France, on August 31, 2025. The event started at 1CT/2ET in North America. Turin is in the same timezone as Paris, so I assume the Clash in Italy will have a similar start time.

