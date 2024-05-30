What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

May 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 703,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 654,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. Strong numbers for NXT, which also featured the unadvertised appearances of Jordynne Grace and Ethan Page. One year earlier, the May 30, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 607,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for the Battleground fallout show.

