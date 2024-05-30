U.S. government becomes an interested party in Janel Grant lawsuit, Grant pausing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE per government request

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Janel Grant has agreed to put her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE on hold per the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The move came after the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York officially filed a notice of appearance in Grant’s lawsuit. Grant was granted a stay in the case, pending a non-public investigation.

Grant’s attorney Ann Callis issued the following statement: “Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation. We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps.”

Powell’s POV: One can’t help but wonder if this is the prelude to a federal indictment of Vince McMahon.