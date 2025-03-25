NXT TV results (3/25): Powell’s review of Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Title, Lexis King vs. Je’Von Evans for the NXT Heritage Cup, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s NA Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 25, 2025 on The CW Network

[Hour One] NXT opened with a video package touting Stephanie Vaquer defending the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship in the same night against Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley, respectively…

Vic Joseph checked in on commentary and narrated arrival shots of Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker, the Fatal Influence trio, and Je’Von Evans. Joseph was joined on commentary by Corey Graves and Booker T. Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. NXT general manager Ava and a group of female wrestlers were shown watching the match on a backstage television.

Vaquer rolled Parker into an early pin for a near fall. Vaquer whipped Parker into a corner and followed her, but Parker used the ropes to push herself and then landed on the back of Vaquer heading into a picture-in-picture commercial break. [C]

There was a clunky spot coming out of the break where Parker powered up Vaquer. It looked like Vaquer was supposed to break free and land on her feet, but she stumbled. Vaquer went for a pin, but Parker reversed it, and the referee made a two count even though one of Vaquer’s shoulders was off the mat.

A short time later, Vaquer hit a 619 and then used her legs to drive Parker’s head on the mat several times. Parker rallied and took offensive control.

Jordynne Grace appeared on the apron and distracted Parker. Vaquer threw a kick at Parker, who blocked it. Parker ran the ropes and then Vaquer rolled her into a pin and got the three count.

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker in 9:25 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

After the match, Parker went after Grace at ringside, but a bunch of security guards stood between them. In the ring, Vaquer celebrated her win until “Fatal Influence” members Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx attacked her and left her lying…

Powell’s POV: I expected more from Vaquer vs. Parker. It wasn’t awful, but it was underwhelming, and that finish was a groaner. On a side note, I am filling in for John Moore tonight. I could be mistaken, but I think John just needed a break from Booker T yelling “Oh yeah, man!” and “Here we go!” 700 times per episode.

Backstage, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans had words. Williams said he was focused on Stand & Deliver and Oba Femi. Evans mentioned that he dropped Femi last week. Williams said Evans only dropped Femi because Femi was focused on him. Evans told him to keep doubting him. Williams said not everyone can hold the title in their hands. Evans mentioned Williams changing into something else. Williams said it’s a championship thing that Evans wouldn’t understand. Evans told him that he will after tonight…

