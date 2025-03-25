West Coast Pro “West Coast Best Coast” results (3/22): Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood vs. Trevor Lee for the WCPW Title, Calvin Tankman vs. Royce Isaacs in a No. 1 contender’s match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “West Coast Best Coast”

Streamed on YouTube.com

March 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California at Irish Cultural Center

WCPW has released the matches as individual videos on their YouTube page, so viewers can click on each file and watch the entire show. (The matches are not numbered. Thus, the odds of me watching this show in order of how it occurred is about the same as me having a perfect NCAA basketball bracket.) SO, I watched the show in the order I would have arranged it if I were booking it!

* I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue; it has a high ceiling and it is packed with a crowd of maybe 350. Lighting is good but not great, either. I want to add that they film this in high quality video and the action really pops out at you. James Kincaid provided commentary.

1. Zara Zakher vs. Johnnie Robbie for the WCPW Women’s Title. WWE ID prospect Zakher has already appeared on Evolve a couple of times. This match was at the top of the list so I watched it first; the women were already in the ring, so entrances were cut. They traded shoulder tackles; Johnnie is taller but Zara is undoubtedly stronger. Johnnie tossed her against the top turnbuckle and got a nearfall at 3:30. She stomped on Zara’s fingers and kept Zakher grounded. Zara hit some clotheslines at 7:00, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Los Suavicitos suddenly appeared at ringside and got on the apron, but Johnnie sent them away.

Zakher hit a handspring-back-elbow. She hit a German Suplex at 9:30 and a step-up enzuigiri for a nearfall and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They traded rollups. Robbie hit a running knee to the face for a believable nearfall. Zakher nailed a backflip-into-a-stunner (Sidney Akeem has been using that as a finisher!) for a believable nearfall. Robbie hit a discus forearm to the back of the neck and scored the clean pin. New champion. “History has been made!” the commentator shouted, and he added that “she did it on her own.”

Johnnie Robbie defeated Zara Zakher to win the WCPW Women’s Title at 12:55.

* Los Suavicitos hopped in the ring and celebrated, but they seemed to be celebrating each other more than her, and it clearly annoyed her. The crowd chanted “F— L.A.!” at the Los Angeles-based team.

2. JT Thorne vs. Jiah Jewell vs. LaBron Kozone vs. Adrian Quest (w/Los Suavicitos) vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy vs. Matt Brannigan in a scramble. Teenager BYP wrestled on the Chris Bey benefit show the next day as well. Quest shoved everyone at the bell, then rolled to the floor. Brannigan was sipping on his mixed drink, so he rolled to the floor, too. Kozone hit a double flying shoulder tackle. BYP tried a top-rope crossbody block, but Kozone caught him! Two guys clotheslined Kozone to the floor at 2:00. Jewell (think Lash LeRoux) did his Gator Roll on the mat on Quest. JT Thorne helped him for some comedy spots as they flattened Brannigan. Quest hit a corkscrew splash on Jewell at 4:30.

Thorne hit a stunner. Kozone kicked Thorne in the face. BYP hit some armdrags. Brannigan went to the top rope, was timid, and got back down. BYP went to the top rope and hit a Spiral Tap onto four guys on the floor at 7:30. The crowd then encouraged Brannigan to do it, so Brannigan chugged the rest of his drink for courage and he dove off the top rope onto everyone on the floor. This was funny! Los Suavicitos hopped in the ring and attacked Kozone, but LaBron hit a double spinebuster on them! “That man is not human!” Kincaid shouted. He hit a clothesline on Quest. Jewell and Thorne worked together to attack Kozone. A 10:00 call was spot-on. Thorne and Jewell began arguing and shoving each other. Jiah got a backslide and pinned Thorne! Entertaining scramble with some good mix of action and comedy.

Jiah Jewell defeated JT Thorne, LaBron Kozone, Adrian Quest, Bodhi Young Prodigy, and Matt Brannigan in a scramble at 10:39.

3. Alpha Zo vs. Mad Dog Connelly in a dog collar match. Zo is one of the most improved indy wrestlers over the past two years and he’s really slimmed down. Connelly is the Bruiser Brody-type brawler and I just saw him in a New South tournament. Intros for both men were shown. Connelly came out first with the collar already on; he flipped the chain at Zo, and the ref put it on AZ. Zo hit some punches to the face. Connelly yanked on the chain and sent Zo hard to the mat. Connelly hit a gutwrench suplex and whipped Zo with the chain. Kincaid said this is already Connelly’s 19th dog collar match! While standing on the floor, Zo yanked the chain to pull Connolly over the ropes and to the floor with him at 3:00 and he whipped Connolly into the rows of hard chairs (not metal folding chairs!)

They continued to fight on the floor; a 5:00 call also was spot-on, and they got back into the ring, where Zo repeatedly kicked him. Zo hit a half-nelson suplex at 8:30, then a Helluva Kick. Connelly bit him on the forehead! They fought on the top rope. They kept hitting each other with the chain and Zo hit some kicks. Connelly hit a hard clothesline; he draped Zo on his shoulder blade off the mat, and Zo either tapped out or passed out. A really good brawl without getting gross.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated Alpha Zo at 12:36.

4. Bret the Threat vs. Vinnie Massaro. Vinnie got in the ring and immediately attacked Bret before removing his jacket. Vinnie always makes me think of Hugh Morrus, with his singlet that covers a big gut. Aaron Solo joined commentary and said he was there to support Bret. Bret (think Timothy Thatcher) tied up Vinnie on the mat and kept the bigger man grounded. Vinnie hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 6:00 and they were both down. Vinnie got up and hit some back elbows and a bodyslam, then a twisting suplex for a nearfall. Bret hit a senton and he applied an ankle lock and turned it into a half-crab and transitioned into an STF. Nice! Vinnie hit a spinning sit-out powerbomb move for the pin. Good action.

Vinnie Massaro defeated Bret the Threat at 9:16.

* Aaron Solo jumped into the ring to attack, but Vinnie turned around and saw him. However, Bret tripped Vinnie, allowing Solo to attack Vinnie in a two-on-one attack.

5. Timothy Thatcher vs. Marcus Mathers. I don’t know if Thatcher has an official role in WWE right now, but he’s been working with a lot of the ID prospects. This is a WCPW debut for Marcus and he got a nice pop. Standing reversals at the bell and Thatcher is much taller. Thatcher snapped the elbow and grounded Marcus, and worked over the left arm. Good action on the mat but not much to describe. We got a “Thatcher is gonna kill you!” chant, and Kincaid said Thatcher would be a terrifying slasher film villain. Funny. Thatcher hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30.

Marcus hit a step-up mule kick and they were both down. Mathers hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. He hit a German Suplex and was fired up. He hit his kip-up stunner and he clotheslined Thatcher over the ropes to the floor, then nailed a flip dive onto him at 11:30. In the ring, Mathers missed a top-rope doublestomp. Mathers went for a modified Sunset Flip, but Thatcher blocked it, sat down on Mathers’ chest and clutched Marcus’ legs and got the pin. Good mat-based match.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Marcus Mathers at 12:04.

6. Calvin Tankman vs. Royce Isaacs in a No. 1 contender’s match. Loud boos for Isaacs! Standing switches to open and Royce tied him up on the mat. Royce hit a second-rope flying forearm that sent Calvin to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. They hit some LOUD chops that popped the crowd. They traded forearm strikes in the ring, and Calvin whipped Isaacs by his arm into the corner and got a nearfall at 7:00. Tankman hit a pop-up spinning back elbow. Isaacs hit a German Suplex on the massive Tankman at 9:30 and that earned a “holy shit!” chant. Isaacs hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall.

Tankman hit another spinning back fist, a powerbomb and a diving forearm for a believable nearfall at 11:30, and Kincaid was shocked that didn’t get the pin. Royce hit a back suplex and he was fired up. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall, and he jumped on Calvin’s back and applied a sleeper. However, Calvin flipped Royce forward into his arms and nailed the Tankman Driver (Rikishi Driver-style piledriver) for the pin. That was a fun hard-hitting war. “It was a monster movie,” Kincaid said.

Calvin Tankman defeated Royce Isaacs to become No. 1 contender at 13:39.

7. “The Crush Boys” Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander vs. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson for the WCPW Tag Team Titles. GYV came out first and they are already wearing two title belts (one is the Deadlock Pro belts; I think they said they have the “Bleeding Hearts” belts.) Zack got on the mic and asked, “What has happened to San Francisco? What has happened to this once-great city?” and of course that got massive boos. He said everyone here should be ashamed of what they have done to this once-beautiful state. Titus just had a really good ROH TV match, and Charlie has appeared several times on AEW/ROH TV, too; they are both top 10 indy talents today.

Charlie and Zack opened in an intense lockup, and Charlie hit some armdrags and they had a standoff. Charlie hit a dropkick on Drake at 2:30. Drake hit a spin heel kick to Titus’ face, and the heels began working over Alexander. Titus it a dropkick on Zack, and the CB hit stereo basement dropkicks on Gibson. A 5:00 call was a bit late. Titus hit a back suplex on Drake, but Drake kept Titus grounded. Titus hit a back suplex but he couldn’t tag out. Charlie finally got the hot tag at 9:30 and he unloaded some blows on Drake and this crowd was HOT.

Charlie hit his double Pele Kick, then a uranage on Drake and a corkscrew standing senton for a nearfall. The CB hit stereo standing moonsaults. Charlie nailed a dive through the ropes to the floor on GIbson. Meanwhile, Titus hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex for a nearfall. Titus hit an OsCutter. Charlie nailed a spin kick to Drake’s ear. Drake got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall at 12:00. Gibson choked Titus with his scarf and got loudly booed. The GYV hit their team Lungblower move to Alexander’s chin for a nearfall. Drake punched Titus as Gibson held back Alexander’s arms. Charlie hit a Pele Kick. Titus nailed a flip dive to the floor on Drake; Charlie hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press and pinned GIbson. That was great.

Starboy Charlie and Titus Alexander defeated James Drake and Zack Gibson for the WCPW Tag Team Titles at 14:55.

8. Kevin Blackwood vs. Trevor Lee for the WCPW Title. Kincaid said this is Lee’s WCPW debut (but he was a regular in PWG pre-TNA and pre-WWE). Lee grabbed him around the waist and repeatedly slammed him to the mat; I’ve seen Lee a lot lately playing the heel but he’s a babyface tonight. Lee hit a spin kick to the chest at 2:30 that sent Blackwood to the floor, so Trevor followed and they fought at ringside. Trevor accidentally chopped the ring post, and Kevin hit some chops. Kevin tripped and flipped Lee, with Trevor crashing onto the ring apron at 5:00, and they got back into the ring, and Blackwood kept Lee grounded. Lee nailed a swinging uranage at 8:00 and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Lee hit a pop-up spin kick to the chest, then a German Suplex for a nearfall. Lee hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apon at 10:00 and he was fired up. Kevin hit a top-rope back suplex for a believable nearfall; I think the ref stopped before Lee lifted a shoulder. Kevin hit a running knee and he nailed a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 12:00 and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Kevin went to the top rope but Trevor hit a dropkick, then a top-rope superplex at 13:30, but he was slow to make the cover and only got a nearfall.

Lee hit a clothesline, then another, and got a nearfall. Trevor hit his mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 15:30 and they were both down. Kevin hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner. Trevor got a rollup for a nearfall. Kevin flipped Lee into the top turnbuckle or ring post! Kevin immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp on the collarbone of a standing Lee for the pin. Really good action.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Trevor Lee at 16:53 to retain the WCPW World Title.

* Calvin Tankman emerged from the back and pointed at Blackwood and the belt. Kevin told him to “come and take it.” Calvin peeled off his shirt and sprinted into the ring, but Blackwood rolled to the floor and headed to the back instead of fighting. Good show-closing angle.

Final Thoughts: A really good show and I’m so glad that WCPW opted to release each match in its entirety within days of the event. This was a really good event, showing off some of the top-tier indy talent and some of their rapidly-improving home-grown workers. I’ll narrowly go with Crush Boys vs. GYV for best match ahead of Blackwood-Lee. Tankman-Isaacs was really strong for third. Fans of Thatcher’s mat-based style will love that Mathers’ match, too. The undercard was really strong, too.

I just checked cagematch.net to verify that this was the entire show and there wasn’t a ninth match I wasn’t seeing. I was pretty close in how the show was put together. Live, the women’s match was between the tag match and the main event. I want to add that at no time during watching the eight matches, was the action stopped by a YouTube commercial. Check out this show… if you have the time, watch all eight videos.