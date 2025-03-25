WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the March 17 edition featuring John Cena’s first appearance since Elimination Chamber

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The March 17 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.1 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was up from the 3.0 million global viewership listed for the March 10 episode.

Powell’s POV: The March 17 Raw finished fourth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing sixth the prior week. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.