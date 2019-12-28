WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.439 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.395 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.540 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.337 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours of Smackdown topped the networks in the male 18-49 demographic. The increase over last week was caused by the increased number for hour one, as hour two was essentially the same as last week’s first hour count. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



