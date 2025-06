CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Valhalla (a/k/a Sarah Rowe) announced her departure from WWE on Monday. Rowe announced on Instagram (see her full statement below) that the company opted not to renew her contract.

Powell’s POV: Best wishes to Sarah going forward. Her husband, Ray Rowe, continues to work for the company as Erik in the War Raiders tag team.