WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

June 2, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk opens the show with a message for Seth Rollins

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano. in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at
Raw will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center.

