WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s Money in the Bank go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk opens the show with a message for Seth Rollins

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

-CM Punk vs. AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano. in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, at

BOK Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).