WWE Smackdown coverage, “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr., Headbanger Thrash, Mitsuharu Misawa, Otto Wanz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. The show features the brand’s fallout from the Money in the Bank event. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Lexington and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. is 65.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) is 56.

-Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009, after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.