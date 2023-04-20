Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Johnny The Bull, Garett Bischoff, Brian Myers, Rick Rude, Chyna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Rebellion. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Dante Martin and Action Andretti. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 58 percent of the vote. C finished second with 17 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. C finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny The Bull (Jon Hugger) is 45. He worked as Johnny Stamboli in WWE.

-Garett Bischoff is 39. He is the son of Eric Bischoff.

-Brian Myers is 38. He worked as Curt Hawkins in WWE.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.